DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

