Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.92 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.87 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

