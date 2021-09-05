Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE:FUL opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

