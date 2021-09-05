Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,829 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

