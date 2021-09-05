Fifth Third Bancorp Has $895,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $87.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

