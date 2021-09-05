Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

