Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

