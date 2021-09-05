Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in United Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Airlines by 655.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 61,019 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.22 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

