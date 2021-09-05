Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.59 Million Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weibo were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Weibo stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

