New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 75.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.