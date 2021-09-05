Contrasting Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and MMA Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.64 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A MMA Capital $42.01 million 3.80 $8.37 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% MMA Capital 19.93% 2.49% 1.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Video River Networks and MMA Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MMA Capital beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

