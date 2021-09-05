REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Insider David Weisburd Acquires 123,908 Shares

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $5.77 on Friday. REE Automotive Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

