REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Insider David Weisburd Acquires 123,908 Shares

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $5.77 on Friday. REE Automotive Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

