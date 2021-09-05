Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

