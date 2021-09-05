David Khalil Sells 48,216 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 48,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $333,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

