Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 17,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 34.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

