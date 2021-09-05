J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.