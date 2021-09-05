Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 95,280 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.16 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $978.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

