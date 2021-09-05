Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 11,600 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

