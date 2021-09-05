J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $324.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

