The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 729.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

