Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,165 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

