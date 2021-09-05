NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after buying an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 441,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

