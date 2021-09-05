Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce $4.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $23.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.