SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

