GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 57,430 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CNDT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

