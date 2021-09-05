Contrasting Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Red River Bancshares 29.84% 10.81% 1.14%

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mission Valley Bancorp and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.67 $28.15 million $3.83 13.22

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

