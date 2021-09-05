25,569 Shares in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OYST. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OYST opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $359.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.31.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

