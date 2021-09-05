Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) shares dropped 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

About Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

