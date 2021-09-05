Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $194.07 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

