Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Shares Up 6.2%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 245,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 398,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

