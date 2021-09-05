GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 407,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $76,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHIP stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

