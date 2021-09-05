IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,024,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in IQVIA by 61.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 300,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,947 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in IQVIA by 27.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQV opened at $263.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

