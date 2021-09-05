Frank Calderoni Sells 73,541 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00.

Anaplan stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

