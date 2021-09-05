Creative Planning Has $990,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hologic were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

HOLX opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

