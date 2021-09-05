Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average is $242.43.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.