Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $32,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

