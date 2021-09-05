American Century Companies Inc. Sells 171,780 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $33,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

Shares of GOOS opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

