Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 4,549.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.31 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.