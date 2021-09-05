The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268,053 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of The Progressive worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 122.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 277.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 17.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,566,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

