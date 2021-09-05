FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 538,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $11,068,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after buying an additional 192,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

AMCR opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

