Creative Planning Sells 641 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.