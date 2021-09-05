Creative Planning Sells 3,773 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $97.27 on Friday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

