Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $946.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,257.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 89,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after buying an additional 83,237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,840,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $468.22 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $468.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.97 and a 200-day moving average of $367.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

