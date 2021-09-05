Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,001,000.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,319.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

