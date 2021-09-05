US Bancorp DE Purchases 506 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Zscaler by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $287.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $288.87.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,971 shares of company stock worth $34,666,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

