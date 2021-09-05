Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $457,524.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diane M. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Diane M. Sullivan sold 700 shares of Caleres stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $17,892.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Diane M. Sullivan sold 400 shares of Caleres stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $10,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $928.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

