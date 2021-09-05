Ronald Sege Sells 1,584 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UI opened at $331.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.96. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

