KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Up 5.8%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 6,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 607,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $474,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,929,636 shares of company stock valued at $138,624,202 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,345,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

