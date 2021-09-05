Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 17,135 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $22,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

