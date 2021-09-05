Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Loews worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

